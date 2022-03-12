Tiramisu Pancakes Transform Breakfast Into A Decadent Treat

Have you ever enjoyed a slice of tiramisu and wished this incredible dish wasn’t reserved for dessert? After all, the combination of creamy mascarpone cheese tucked into layers of pastry soaked with coffee liqueur and topped with a generous dusting of cocoa powder looks and tastes like heaven on a plate.

Thanks to its mix of coffee and pastry, tiramisu seems like a natural fit for an appearance at your breakfast table — with a little tweaking. Fortunately, we’re not the only ones who thought of this great idea. We tracked down a recipe for tiramisu pancakes on Kitchn and breakfast just got even better!

This tiramisu pancakes recipe takes everything you love about the original dessert and prepares a breakfast that could change the way you eat pancakes forever. It comes from Kitchn contributor Crystelle Pereira, a 2021 finalist in “The Great British Bake Off.”

Preparing these pancakes takes a little extra time to gather the ingredients and mix them up. However, anything this decadent is worth a little effort. Most of the ingredients are easy to find in your pantry or at the store. There are a few things you might not already have on hand, though, such as coffee extract and Mascarpone cheese, as well as a coffee liqueur, such as Kahlúa.

You can get the specific amounts and directions on how to bring them all together from Kitchn’s tiramisu pancake recipe. It is a detailed, step-by-step recipe that looks a little intimidating. But, it’s explained well enough to make anyone look like a gourmet chef without much fuss.

We also like that the cheese filling can be made up to 24 hours in advance, and the pancakes can be pre-made and stored in the fridge for up to five days. If you need to keep them longer, follow the recipe directions on how to properly freeze the pancakes for up to two months.

These tiramisu pancakes look like they would be an ideal addition to a Sunday breakfast or brunch rotation. They’ll have people raving about your kitchen talents!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.