Truckers, town of Shelby are feeling the impact of Canadian border closure

TOOLE COUNTY — MTN reporters Lindsey Stenger and Brianna Juneau were in Toole County on Tuesday.

They talked with truckers that are stuck on the Montana side of the US-Canada border due to the continued closure of the Sweet Grass/Coutts Port of Entry, and also with workers in the town of Shelby about how the situation is affecting them.

Semi-trucks continue to be backed up for miles in the area as part of a larger movement in Canada called a "Freedom Convoy."

The convoy was initiated to oppose Canada’s vaccination mandates, which require that truckers entering Canada quarantine for two weeks if passing into the country without a COVID vaccination.

The protest has since gathered support from Canadians opposed to other COVID-related measures.

