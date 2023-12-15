TSA checkpoints at world's most traveled airport could move faster

Atlanta authorities are hoping to speed things up for travelers at the airport dubbed the world's most traveled. The incredibly busy airport is anticipating the benefit of a $66 million project which according to a spokesperson at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, has the potential to speed up security screenings, allowing 600 more passengers per hour to pass through TSA checkpoints.

SEE MORE: Man with no passport or ticket flew from Copenhagen to Los Angeles

Authorities started the massive project in May 2022 and finished early, before its planned April completion date. The project saw a renovation of TSA security screening equipment along with a replacement of nearly 20 legacy screening machines, where Analogic CT machines will now be used. The new machines use computed tomography technology to generate higher quality 3D images for screener personnel at the security checkpoints.

Atlanta's International Airport is prepared to screen and service more than 3.3 million passengers this holiday season, airport authorities said.

Since 2022, reports say, passengers have complained about limited access to checkpoints at the airport which were causing longer wait times. All lanes at the airport's main security checkpoint were scheduled to be reopened by Thursday to increase the capacity to screen thousands of passengers each hour as the holiday rush continues.

The project also included enhancements to lighting and security cameras.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com