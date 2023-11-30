This 2-ingredient pumpkin muffin doesn’t skimp on flavor

So many events, parties and similar occasions on the calendar this time of year require plenty of kitchen time — baking up treats or cooking sides and mains. And that’s why this super-simple recipe, with only two ingredients, should be part of your seasonal cooking repertoire.

This recipe for pumpkin muffins come from Kitchen Fun with My Three Sons, and it’s so easy you don’t even need to get out your measuring cups. You’ll buy one can of pumpkin puree (such as Libby’s) and one box of spice cake mix from your favorite baking brand (Duncan Hines and Betty Crocker both sell popular versions you can quickly locate in your baking aisle. Don’t follow the box instructions, though!).

Once you’ve procured the items, all you need is a muffin pan and maybe some liners if you want to use those. Scoop the batter into the pan, smooth it out with the back of a spoon and bake.

You’ll spend about an hour total on this recipe, including cooking time, but don’t forget it’ll need some time to cool.

Mills has some suggestions for customizing the recipe, too. For one thing, you can use a mini muffin pan, which will require you to adjust the baking time. Mix in chocolate chips, nuts or even raisins if you like those. You could also use a different kind of cake mix to switch up the flavor. Or, add frosting and turn them into cupcakes! We thinking a cream cheese frosting would go well with these.

For the full method and additional tips, read the full recipe for two-ingredient pumpkin muffins.

This recipe from Skinnytaste changes up the formula a bit by using yellow vanilla cake with pumpkin pie spices. It also adds a spiced-up cream cheese frosting.

If you can’t get enough pumpkin, you could also create this five-ingredient pumpkin dip, which is perfect for potlucks! Or try these pumpkin thumbprint cookies if you’re wanting more easy baked goods on your table.

Hopefully, this recipe will help you ease your load — while still adding some great flavor to your holiday season.

This 2-ingredient pumpkin muffin doesn't skimp on flavor

