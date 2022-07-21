UPDATE: Black Mountain fire burning west of Missoula

UPDATE: 7:53 a.m. - July 21, 2022

MISSOULA - The Black Mountain Fire which broke Wednesday evening is burning between 15 and 20 acres.

The blaze is in the area of Kona Ranch Road and Big Flat Road, according to the Missoula Rural Fire District.

A plume of smoke was visible over Missoula beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued one evacuation on a residence closest to the head of the fire.

Structure protection engines were also staged in the Sherman Gulch area as a precaution.

The fire is now being managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

(second report: 8:41 p.m. - July 20, 2022)

MISSOULA - Crews are battling a wildfire west of Missoula in the Lolo National Forest.

Firefighters have been making bucket drops on the blaze.

The Missoula Police Department reports a command center has been established. They are asking the public to not call 911 about the fire.

The plume appears to be south of the airport — with the smoke is visible from downtown to Reserve Street.

Missoula Montana Airport director Brian Ellestad tells MTN News the smoke and possible fire is not impacting any airport activities.

Details are limited at this time, but we have contacted the Lolo National Forest, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Missoula Rural Fire District for additional information.

We will keep you updated once we've learned more.

(first report: 8:14 p.m.- Jul7 20, 2020

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department reports they are aware of the fire burning west of Missoula.

A social media post notes a command center has been established.

Crews are actively working.

Missoula PD is asking people not to contact 9-1-1 about the fire.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

