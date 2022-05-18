UPDATE: I-90 westbound reopens in Missoula

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. - May 18, 2022

MISSOULA - Traffic is flowing once again on Interstate 90 westbound in Missoula.

A MEANS Alert sent on behalf of the Montana Highway Patrol states the freeway once again is open.

Traffic is no longer being detoured at the Reserve Street exit.

(first report: 9:04 a.m. - May 18, 2022)

The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 in Missoula remain closed due to an accident.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports a multi-vehicle accident near the Expressway exit has closed the freeway.

All westbound traffic on I-90 is being detoured off at the Reserve Street exit.

A MEANS Alert issued on behalf of the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) states two vehicles are involved in the crash.

The accident was reported to the MHP shortly after 4:30 a.m.

There is no word on how much longer I-90 westbound will remain closed.