UPDATE: Reported Missoula runaway girl located

UPDATE: 8:03 a.m. - May 20, 2022

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department reports that a girl who was reported as a runaway on Thursday has been found.

"The juvenile runaway has been located. Thank you for assisting MPD and the family," MPD stated in a social media post.

No additional information has been released.

(first report: 4:56 p.m. - May 19, 2022)

MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is assisting a family looking for their child who has run away from home.

A social media post states the juvenile was last seen in the 1400 block of West Artemos in Missoula.

The girl is described as having long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1

No further information is available at this time.