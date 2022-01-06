UPDATE: Winter weather continues impacting Missoula, Kalispell airports

UPDATE: 3 p.m. - Jan. 6, 2022

Our winter weather is continuing to impact flights at Missoula Montana Airport and Glacier Park Internation Airport.

Numerous delays of incoming flights are being reported in Missoula.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines flights are being impacted.

A total of seven incoming and outgoing flights are delayed.

There are no delays at Glacier Park International Airport although an Alaska Airlines flight has been canceled.

(first report: 10 a.m. - Jan. 6, 2022)

Flights have been canceled on Thursday in Kalispell while the Missoula airport is seeing some delays.

Three Alaska Airlines flights into and out of Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) have been canceled for Thursday.

The Missoula Montana Airport is seeing delays in arrivals from Dallas and Denver. A United and American flight are being affected.

