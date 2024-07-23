Carter Center says reports of Jimmy Carter’s death are untrue

A letter claiming former President Jimmy Carter, 99, died on Tuesday is a hoax, the Carter Center confirmed to Scripps News.

The letter appeared on social media on what looks like official letterhead from the "Office of Jimmy Carter."

It inaccurately claimed Carter died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, followed by a biography of the former president.

However, whoever created the original letter also featured a paragraph criticizing policies Carter implemented while in office.

Carter has been in hospice care for over a year. His only public appearance was at memorials for his late wife Rosalynn. He appeared in a wheelchair, covered by a blanket.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Carter Center has confirmed to Scripps News that reports of former President Jimmy Carter’s death are untrue and that his status remains unchanged. Due to a publishing error, Scripps News prematurely released an obituary of Jimmy Carter. We regret the error.