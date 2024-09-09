Online school threats in New Jersey, Florida result in juveniles being arrested

Authorities in New Jersey and Florida have arrested three juveniles in connection to separate online school threats.

In New Jersey, a threat was posted to social media and said a shooting would occur at five schools, according to local news outlet NBC10 Philadelphia.

As a result, Woodbury Public Schools and the Deptford Township School District announced they would be closed on Monday.

In a letter to the Woodbury School community, Superintendent Andrew Bell said there was no immediate indication that the threat was valid, but that schools were closed out of precaution.

“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are exercising extreme caution to ensure the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please be assured that school safety remains our top priority, and we are taking every precaution necessary to maintain a secure environment,” Bell said.

Deptford Township superintendent of schools Kevin Kanauss shared a similar message.

“After carefully reviewing the progress of the investigation with our security team and law enforcement this evening, I have decided to close schools for Monday, September 9, 2024, out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and security of our entire Deptford Spartan Community, Kanauss said.

Police in Glassboro and Woodbury said two juvenile suspects were arrested in connection with the threat.

“Through the collaborative efforts of several agencies involved, two juveniles, one from Woodbury and one from Glassboro, have been located, identified and arrested regarding the threats made to our schools on social media,” the Glassboro Police Department said in a Facebook post. “We want to thank all agencies involved as well as the members of the community who spoke up and provided information to assist us in the quick resolution of this incident.”

GPD said while there was no active threat, additional security will be provided in and around schools in the district.

The Woodbury Police Department shared a similar statement of a juvenile arrested in its city, adding that an investigation remains ongoing.

In Florida, a 14-year-old high school student was arrested for "making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting," according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said the girl posted the threats on Instagram — with one listing several schools that would be targeted.

"Other posts contained additional threats of a school shooting or other violence," the sheriff's office said. "Multiple individuals saw these posts online and reported them to law enforcement."

After authorities made contact with the teen, she reportedly claimed the posts were intended as a joke. She now faces numerous charges, including making written threats to kill/conduct a mass shooting.

The threats in Florida and New Jersey come amid a sensitive time for school safety. Authorities say a 14-year-old shooter opened fire on a Georgia high school last week, killing two students, two teachers, and injuring nine others.

