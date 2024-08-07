FCC warns of back-to-school scams targeting college students

The Federal Communications Commission is warning college students about back-to-school scams.

The FCC says the scams could be harder to spot because they appear similar to legitimate fundraisers that genuinely seek to assist students and parents.

Top scams targeting students include scholarship, technical support, and roommate and rental scams, says the North Carolina Better Business Bureau.

On top of cold calls and robocalls, campus scammers are also sending “deceptive e-mails and text messages that appear to be official,” said the FCC. There are also fake scholarship offers in the mix.

The FCC emphasized that students are not required to make loan payments over the phone.

“Never provide personally identifiable information over the phone, including Social Security numbers, bank account and routing numbers, and credit and debit card numbers,” the FCC said.

Any loan information should be kept private and secure, said the FCC, adding that scammers tend to target students with loans.

Financial records and account information should be monitored closely.

The FCC also warned that these scams against students don’t just happen at the start of the school year.