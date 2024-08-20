Fewer states to have universal free school lunches in 2024-25

Nine states are set to have free universal school lunches this year, which is down by one from a year ago, according to the Food Research and Action Center.

Nevada, which used pandemic funds through 2023, but extended state funding by one year for the program, ended paying for universal school lunches at the end of the last school year. Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a bill that would have required schools to continue offering universal school lunches.

"Universal free lunch programs were subsidized while responding to the impacts of COVID-19, and were always paid through federal funding sources," Lombardo said. "These funding sources are no longer available, and district officials should build programs appropriate to their needs. With COVID-19 behind us, it is time to return to the normalcy of pre-pandemic operations."

Students in nine other states will still be eligible for universal free school lunches:



California

Colorado

Connecticut

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

New Mexico

Vermont

During the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, the federal government provided funds for universal school lunches.

The issue of free school lunches has become a political issue, especially with Vice President Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate. Walz is a strong proponent of universal school lunches as he signed a bill in 2023 mandating all public schools in the state to offer all students a free lunch.

“As a former teacher, I know that providing free breakfast and lunch for our students is one of the best investments we can make to lower costs, support Minnesota’s working families, and care for our young learners and the future of our state,” said Walz. “This bill puts us one step closer to making Minnesota the best state for kids to grow up, and I am grateful to all of the legislators and advocates for making it happen.”

Some states have considered making school lunches universal. Illinois even approved it. But funding also remains an obstacle.

The federal free and reduced-cost lunch program is based on family income. For children to qualify for a free school lunch, their family must earn less than 130% of the federal poverty level. The family must earn less than 185% of the federal poverty level for a reduced-cost meal.

In 2024-25, the cutoff for free school lunches for a household of four is $40,560. For reduced-cost lunches, the cutoff for a household of four is $57,720. As of earlier this year, 11.8 million American children qualify for free lunches, and 740,000 qualify for reduced-cost lunches, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Additionally, over 12,000 school districts are eligible for the Community Eligibility Provision which helps districts in high-need areas get partial reimbursement to offer students universal free breakfasts and lunches at schools, regardless of income.

Schools have the option to join the program, and local or state funds must fill any gap between program costs and federal support, the USDA said.

The Education Data Initiativeestimates that 30.4 million students can’t afford their school meals. It also estimates that there is $262 million in school lunch debt owed nationwide.