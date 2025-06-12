Marines set to deploy to Los Angeles as police declare 'unlawful assembly'

Marines will be deployed to Los Angeles before the end of the week, according to an announcement from U.S. Northern Command, as the city remains the focal point for nationwide anti-ICE protests.

Los Angeles police declared an unlawful assembly outside City Hall just before last night's curfew. Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that after sunset, some individuals came out with weapons, a stark contrast to the peaceful daytime protests. Officials noted that the vast majority of demonstrators are law-abiding.

The chief added that police have not yet needed help from National Guard members who were deployed shortly after the protests began. Protests are also occurring in other cities, including Spokane, Washington, which had an emergency curfew last night, and Indianapolis, where demonstrators gathered outside an NBA Finals game.

Northern Command said there are now 2,800 service members deployed to the Los Angeles protests, including 2,100 members of the National Guard and 700 Marines. There are also 2,000 additional National Guard members awaiting deployment.

National Guard members and Marines are instructed not to engage in law enforcement duties during their deployment.

"The mission of TF 51 is to protect federal personnel conducting federal functions and federal property in the greater Los Angeles area. They can and have accompanied ICE on missions, but they are not a part of the operations. Title 10 forces do not do law enforcement functions. They protect; they don’t participate," Northern Command said.

President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, which could give members of the military more ability to assist in law enforcement activities. The last time the Insurrection Act was instituted was in 1992 amid riots in Los Angeles.