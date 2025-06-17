LAPD faces federal lawsuit for alleged attacks on journalists during protests

The Los Angeles Press Club and Status Coup filed a joint federal lawsuit against the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday, claiming the police violated journalists’ rights under the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit cites several examples of journalists being struck or arrested by police during ongoing anti-deportation protests in Los Angeles. The organizations claim journalists have been "shot with 'less-lethal munitions,' charged by horses, and forcibly prevented from filming."

“With today’s lawsuit, the L.A. Press Club is fighting for the rights of all of its nearly 1,000 members to report the news without risking their health and safety,” said Adam Rose, press rights chair of the LAPC. Some examples of these alleged violations include when a CNN reporter and his crew were detained during demonstrations; when a U.S.-based correspondent for an Australian news outlet was struck by munitions on a relatively empty street; and when a New York Times reporter was shot in the hip with a non-lethal round.

RELATED STORY | CNN reporter detained on live TV during LA immigration protests

The groups noted that after the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, California approved Senate Bill 98, which stipulated press rights amid protests.

Additionally, press groups noted that LAPD officers were given training following the 2020 protests on how to work safely with journalists.

"The investment in the training was in the millions, and some of the training has indeed been put to use by officers. But recent events have made it clear that the need for re-training is high," the National Press Club said.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the LAPD from engaging in unconstitutional acts against journalists.