Trump uninjured after reported shooting at White House correspondents' dinner

President Donald Trump was uninjured and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after shots were fired.

A Scripps employee, who was attending the event, said they heard gunshots outside of the ballroom where the event was taking place.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall at the Washington Hilton as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds.

President Donald Trump praised law enforcement for the job they did in keeping everyone safe.

"The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement," he stated.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.