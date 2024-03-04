Watch the new trailer for Taylor Swift’s extended version of ‘Eras Tour’ for Disney+

If you are a Disney+ subscriber and a Swiftie, March will leave you feeling bejeweled. That is because on March 14, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (My Version)” will be available to stream (or more aptly put, binge incessantly) on the streaming service.

And, we have just learned from Swift herself that this version of “Eras” will include “Maroon.” While we knew that “Cardigan” would be included in the final cut, along with four other acoustic songs, we didn’t know what those surprise songs would be.

Swift released the news on her socials today along with a trailer for the Disney+ release. At the end of the trailer, we hear Swift say, “This is one of my favorites” and then the opening bars to “Maroon” begin.

I’m delighted to tell you that you’ll be able to watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (My Version) a few hours earlier than expected! Experience the ENTIRE concert film for the first time ever, beginning to end, including “cardigan” and FOUR new acoustic songs on @DisneyPlus… pic.twitter.com/lxiALKzmN1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 4, 2024

Five songs had to be cut from the original “Eras” as the movie was already clocking in at a little over 2 hours and 45 minutes. But Swifties agonized over the fact that they missed the entirety of the concert performances. But, now, they will soon have the entire show at their fingertips on Disney+.

And, since the “Eras” movie was filmed during Swift’s Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium, we can surmise the other surprise songs. Fans who attended the L.A. shows say that Swift performed three other surprise acoustic songs. (Swift is known for playing surprise tracks during her “Eras” shows, giving each audience a little something special. It’s so popular that Swifties have even given this part of her concert a name: “Surprise Song O’ Clock“).

During her L.A. “Eras” concerts, Swift played “Maroon” (from “Midnights”) and “cardigan” (from “folklore”). And the other three surprise song o’ clock songs? Swift gave acoustic versions of “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “You Are in Love” and Speak Now’s “I Can See You” — so these are the remaining songs that Swifties are expecting to see on “Eras (My Version).”

Then again, Swift loves to shock her fans (such as at The Grammys, when she tricked us all into thinking she would announce “Reputation (Taylor’s Version),” only for her to announce a brand-new album). So who knows what surprises might be in store for us on March 14?

