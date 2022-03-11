Weather Forecast: Warmer weather this weekend

MISSOULA — Temperatures continue to warm and we'll be mostly dry to start the weekend.

Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s Friday and upper 40s to low 50s Saturday.

A weak system tonight will bring a chance for some light mountain snow and valley rain/snow or even freezing rain into early Saturday morning.

This will be most widespread across northwest Montana.

Sunday, a system will bring widespread mountain snow along with valley rain/snow or freezing rain.

The mountains could pick up around 4"-to-7" of snow with this system.

After just a few light showers Monday, another "atmospheric river" looks to set up Tuesday into Wednesday transporting moisture from the Pacific Ocean into western Montana.

When this happens valleys see milder temperatures and rain showers while mountains pick up heavy wet snow.

Models are hinting at an active weather pattern continuing through the end of next week.

With seasonal temperatures in place, the snow will be held primarily in the mountains with valleys continuing to see rain or a rain and snow mix.