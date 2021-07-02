EXPIRED**Severe Thunderstorm Warning Missoula County

MISSOULA — From the National Weather Service in Missoula:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY... At 608 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lolo, or near Missoula, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Lolo and Wye.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

