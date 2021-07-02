Watch
Weather

Actions

**EXPIRED**Severe Thunderstorm Warning Missoula County

items.[0].image.alt
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Posted at 6:14 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 20:42:08-04

MISSOULA — From the National Weather Service in Missoula:
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MISSOULA COUNTY... At 608 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lolo, or near Missoula, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Lolo and Wye.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere