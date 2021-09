MISSOULA — Temperatures are on the rise in Western Montana this week.

Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s through the end of our work week.

Highs this weekend will jump to the low 80s and upper 70s!

We can thank the high pressure system moving in for our beautiful Fall weekend in store.

Monday, we stay dry and warm, but by the evening hours, a few light showers move in.

These will be very isolated, spotty showers, but showers stay in the forecast Monday night through Wednesday morning.