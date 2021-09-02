A choppy holiday weekend on large Western Montana lakes

MISSOULA — Highs these next few days will slowly rise as high pressure builds in.

Expect afternoons to top out in the 70s this work week with highs in the 80s for the holiday weekend.

Labor Day also looks to stay warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

As for lows, last night most lower elevation valleys came very close to the freezing mark.

Expect a chilly start to each day this week as skies stay cloud-free overnight.

Another round of wind will return to the forecast Sunday into Monday which means our Labor Day Lake forecast will be a little choppy on open, large lakes in Western Montana.

Otherwise, you may see a little smoke on the horizon.

Wildfire smoke from California will shift into our area bringing hazy skies through the weekend.

The amount of smoke is still unknown and depends heavily on the fire activity across those areas.

