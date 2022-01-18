A few more rounds of wintry mix and snow before a dry weekend sets up

MISSOULA — Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the Flathead and Mission valleys, valleys along the Divide, and parts of the I-90 corridor until late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

Snow accumulation will be light with up to 2-5” expected in higher elevations closer to the Divide, but we expect around 1” of snow and light ice accumulation in lower elevations.

Please drive carefully once again Wednesday morning even as snow showers move out.

Wednesday afternoon will be dry but cloudy.

Highs will be in the mid to low 30s Wednesday afternoon.

A warm up comes Thursday, but this is corresponds also our next round of moisture.

Highs in valleys will be in the mid to upper 30s, so rain and snow will mix and fall before melting on contact with surfaces.

Some light mountain snow is possible during this time.

Snow showers move out Friday and the weekend looks dry and warmer.

We may even get a few glimpses of sunshine in valleys that were under inversions all this week.