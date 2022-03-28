A few snow showers possible along Divide Tuesday morning

MISSOULA — Rain and a few thunderstorms settle in across Western Montana Monday.

A few storms will have gusty wind and small hail, but no severe storms are expected Monday.

A cold front arrives early Tuesday morning.

This will bring snow levels down to passes across the Divide.

Expect snowy roads heading into North-Central Montana early Tuesday morning.

Places in the Sapphire mountains like Philipsburg and Georgetown will see light snow accumulation, too.

Expect 1-3” of accumulation in these areas early Tuesday.

Any snow that does accumulate melts quickly due to warming weather this week.

Highs this week top out in the mid to low 50s.

After Tuesday, we have some isolated chances of rain in the forecast Thursday, but rain will not be as widespread as Monday’s showers.

Friday highs top out in low to mid 50s, and skies dry up for the weekend.