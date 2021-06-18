A great finish to a nice weather week

MISSOULA — Happy Friday! What a beautiful Thursday we had across western Montana. As we set our sights on Father’s Day and the first day of summer, the weather pattern over the next few days is expected to give us very nice weather overall, however there will be an opportunity for showers and thunderstorms for part of the weekend ahead.

For our Friday, we are going to see a mostly sunny to sunny sky throughout the day with temperatures warming into the 80s. Some locations may get as warm as 90°, but most will top out in the middle to upper 80s.

Looking ahead toward the weekend, we can Expect a mostly sunny start to our Saturday with clouds increasing later in the day. An approaching disturbance will bring an opportunity for late day, evening, and overnight showers and thunderstorms for much of western Montana. At this time the odds of seeing showers range between about 30% and 50% depending on location. Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler on Saturday with most reaching highs ranging from 80 to 85°.

Other than a few early morning showers, the disturbance will be exiting the region on Sunday leaving us with a very nice afternoon. We can expect cooler highs in the low to mid 70s for most of western Montana. It should be a great day to get outdoors for those dads out there celebrating Father’s Day. Although Sunday is officially the first day of summer, it doesn’t technically begin until just short of 10 PM.

For Monday, our first full day of summer, we can expect a mostly sunny to sunny sky with afternoon highs warming into the lower to middle 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be hotter days. Both days will bring plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds and high temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!