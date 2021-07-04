A hot start to the upcoming week

MISSOULA — Happy Independence Day!

There’s very little to no change in the forecast for the next seven days. We’re locked into an upper-level ridge that will continue to bring sunny, hot days and clear, mild nights. There will be slight fluctuations in daily highs, but we’ll continue to be well above average overall during the day, and mainly above normal overnight. I hope you are all having a wonderful and safe 4th of July, and that you continue to be safe during the later hours.

It should be a warm but comfortable evening for those spending time outdoors. Monday through Wednesday will continue to be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s under a mostly sunny to sunny sky. Right now, it looks as though Thursday will be the coolest of the next seven as will see a slight push of cooler air leaving most of western Montana with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Missoula looks to top out in the lower 90s on Thursday for next weekend, it looks like Friday through Sunday will bring mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Have a wonderful Monday and safe week!

