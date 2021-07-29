A quick burst of dry, hot, and smokey air bring us into the weekend

MISSOULA — A few thunderstorms will move through Southwest Montana Thursday afternoon and evening.

Drier air is on the way though, and warmer temperatures are set to return to end our work week and beginning of the weekend.

Highs start topping out in the mid to upper 90s on Friday afternoon, and some areas will climb very close to the triple digits by Saturday afternoon.

Air Quality Alerts are still in effect for most of Western Montana due to the decrease in air quality over the last several days.

Most of Thursday afternoon, valleys were ‘moderate’ to ‘unhealthy’.

Expect smoke to settle in for the long haul.

Showers and storms make a return by Sunday afternoon and evening.

We are expecting a good amount of widespread moisture with this system and will keep a close eye on models as the end of the weekend nears.

We could really use the moisture, but lightning is always a concern for new fire starts this time of the year.

