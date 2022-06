MISSOULA — Wind will be gusting Tuesday night through Wednesday after a cold front makes its way through Western Montana.

Storm activity will be very isolated, but a stray storm is still possible Tuesday night.

Highs take a slight drop Wednesday to the mid to upper 70s.

High pressure returns for the end of the week and most of the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures return to the 80s with skies staying mostly sunny.

Our next chances of rain and storms return Sunday night through Monday of next week.