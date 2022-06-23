MISSOULA — Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for Flathead River.

Flood Advisories remain in effect until further notice for the Swan River.

Please avoid both rivers as river levels are high and water is moving very fast!

Temperatures take a slight drop Friday as cooler air filters in behind a cold front that moved through Thursday.

Windy conditions start to calm, and a few clouds will pass overhead.

This weekend high pressure takes hold again, and highs return to the upper 70s and 80s.

Another jump in temperatures is expected early next week with 80s and even 90s in the forecast!

Keep cool out there, but avoid the dangerously high and fast rivers, especially in the northwest.