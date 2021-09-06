A quick relief from smoke as hot temperatures return

MISSOULA — Labor Day has shaped up to be mostly sunny to partly sunny with highs on the rise from the weekend!

Expect smoke to stick around for Monday night, but we get a short break from smoky skies Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday afternoon stay in the mid to upper 80s!

Wednesday wind picks up!

Smoke moves back in slowly, but gusts will be gusting up to 30 MPH.

Choppy conditions on lakes like Flathead Lake are likely to increase through the morning and afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will be shooting back into the low 90s!

Expect another warm and smoky afternoon Thursday as highs also stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures then look to cool off for the weekend as highs drop down to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Moisture in the forecast is low to non-existent for the next 7 days.

