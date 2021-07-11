A Red Flag Warning is in effect through 9pm Sunday evening

MISSOULA — Happy Sunday! A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for just about all of western Montana through 9 PM this evening. The Red Flag Warning has been issued courtesy the National Weather Service office in Missoula is for very low humidity which is expected to be about 8% to 15% during the afternoon and evening hours, coupled with westerly winds sustained at 15 to 30 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph. These conditions are likely to cause wildfires which are already burning to spread quickly, and the potential for new fire starts. In addition to very low humidity and gusty winds, temperatures are expected to hit the lower to middle 90s across most of western Montana by the late afternoon hours. Our Red Flag Warning will expire at 9 PM this evening as winds die down and humidity values rise.

As we look at our forecast for the week ahead, we see very little change from what we have been experiencing, and what we have been forecasting. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny days with lows ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s and highs ranging from the upper 80s to middle 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will also be very hot days across most of western Montana. We’ll see highs ranging from the lower 90s to upper 90s in most areas under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Overnight lows will remain in the mid 50s to low 60s range.

For Friday and next weekend, we’ll see hot conditions with highs in the mid to upper 90s with a few spots hitting the triple digits. We’ll continue to see dry conditions with sunshine during the day and clear and mild conditions overnight. Look for smoke to be a regular part of our overall conditions in the valleys in the days to come.

I hope you have a wonderful Monday!