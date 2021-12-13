A snowy start to Tuesday in Western Montana

MISSOULA — Temperatures this week will stay cooler, so as moisture moves in and out of our forecast, all elevations will see snow or a wintry mix.

This means roadways will be slick this week in all elevations, too.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all Western Montana through Tuesday at 11 AM.*

*Areas near Philipsburg and Georgetown expire at 5 PM Tuesday.

Snow moves in late Monday night and returns just in time for our morning commute Tuesday.

Most valleys will see close to 2” or less of accumulation.

High elevations valleys could see up to 5” and this includes Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail passes, too.

Be prepared to drive through snowy and icy conditions as you head into work or school Tuesday morning.

We dry up Tuesday evening with temperatures staying right around the low 20s for daytime highs Wednesday.

Thursday night snow returns again, and we will have another round of accumulation through Friday for all elevations.