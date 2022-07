MISSOULA — Thunderstorm activity remains widespread through west-central and southwest Montana through the end of our week.

Be on the lookout for frequent lightning, hail, gusty wind, and heavy downpours.

Most of us see drier air Saturday, but a few storms are still possible in the afternoon and evening.

Sunday is when high pressure moves in.

Expect sunny skies Sunday through most of next week.

Highs midweek next week jump into the 90s!