A warmer trend through Thursday

MISSOULA — Temperatures keep rising through Thursday as calmer weather settles in.

Expect a few isolated showers across the northwest Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine otherwise.

Wednesday’s highs jump to the mid to upper 50s while Thursday’s highs climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

These highs are JUST below average for this time of year.

Friday, we take a 10-degree or so tumble to the mid to low 50s as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Western Montana can expect moisture to arrive late Thursday night and fall as snow in passes and wintry mix in valleys.

Little to no accumulation is expected for our lowest elevations.

Drier air moves in Friday afternoon.

High pressure takes over briefly for the weekend as we skyrocket into the 70s Sunday.

Early next week temperatures start slowly falling as another unsettled system moves back in.