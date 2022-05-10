Watch
Weather

Actions

A warmer trend through Thursday

A warmer trend through Thursday
Showers move in Friday
Posted at 2:10 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 16:10:31-04

MISSOULA — Temperatures keep rising through Thursday as calmer weather settles in.

Expect a few isolated showers across the northwest Wednesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine otherwise.

Wednesday’s highs jump to the mid to upper 50s while Thursday’s highs climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

These highs are JUST below average for this time of year.

Friday, we take a 10-degree or so tumble to the mid to low 50s as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Western Montana can expect moisture to arrive late Thursday night and fall as snow in passes and wintry mix in valleys.

Little to no accumulation is expected for our lowest elevations.

Drier air moves in Friday afternoon.

High pressure takes over briefly for the weekend as we skyrocket into the 70s Sunday.

Early next week temperatures start slowly falling as another unsettled system moves back in.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119