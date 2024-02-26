Weather Forecast: Active weather week ahead

MISSOULA — Gusty winds along with off-and-on snow showers for Western Montana today.

Only light snow is expected in the valleys with continuous snow falling in the mountains and over mountain passes.

Another cold front moves through tonight and Tuesday which will drop the high temperatures into the 20s on Tuesday.

There is a chance for some light snow to continue to fall in the valleys with more moderate snow continuing in the mountains.

Temperatures moderate by Wednesday with highs returning to the 40s. Light snow will develop in the mountains with rain/snow in the valleys.

Another strong system will bring more heavy mountain snow along with valley rain or rain/snow Thursday into Friday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Thursday then 30s Friday.

Active weather will continue for the weekend with scattered snow showers and highs mostly in the 30s.

