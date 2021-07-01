Afternoon thunderstorms develop through end of the week

MISSOULA — A few afternoon thunderstorms will start to develop through West-Central and Southwest Montana Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Some storms will produce frequent lightning and gusty outflow winds.

Areas impacted will also include areas in these outflow winds.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for place in the southwest including Philipsburg and Deer Lodge due to gusty outflow winds from high-elevation thunderstorms in the Sapphire Mountains.

Any fires that are started or existing will spread very quickly.

You may also have to duck inside if you are out and about recreating in the water to beat the heat as lightning strikes can travel around 10 miles outside the storm’s core.

This weekend remains hot and dry.

Be smart about fireworks and campfires as we all get outside this weekend to celebrate Independence Day.

