Air quality alerts in place until further notice

Monsoonal moisture moves in later this week
Air quality alerts in effect until further notice
Posted at 3:35 PM, Jul 26, 2021
MISSOULA — Air quality has been the big weather topic as we start this work week off.

Most areas will fluctuate between moderate to unhealthy.

An air quality alert has been issued for West-Central and Southwest Montana until further notice.

Monsoonal moisture will move back into the state.

There are a few chances for overnight showers and a thunderstorm across the northwest Monday night into Tuesday morning.

These will be very isolated.

Most showers stay south of the I-90 corridor as they arrive Tuesday night.

A few chances of isolated storms (both wet and dry) remain in southwest Montana’s forecast Tuesday night through Thursday.

