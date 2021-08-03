Air quality likely to deteriorate as dry, hot weather moves into Western Montana

MISSOULA — Mostly dry and hot conditions set up over the next two days in Western Montana.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 90s.

By the end of the week, an unsettled weather pattern moves in, and temperatures will fall.

Highs will start topping out in the mid to low 80s on Friday as a few isolated shower chances return.

Highs look to hold in the70s for the weekend as isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast.

These will not be washout days, but still plan your outdoor plans accordingly since there will be lightning and thunder embedded in these storms.

Right now, models are split on the timing and exact amount of moisture with this incoming change, so we will keep a close eye on the forecast changes that are likely to occur before we hit our weekend stride.

We will provide you with the latest updates as this system keeps evolving.

