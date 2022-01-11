Air stagnation advisory in effect for West-Central and Southwest Montana valleys

MISSOULA — Inversions remain strong across West-Central and Southwest valleys Tuesday afternoon where temperatures have stayed below freezing.

A disturbance moved through the northwest corner allowing snow and rain (and freezing rain) to fall in valleys.

Late Tuesday night, moisture is likely to reach as far down as the I-90 corridor.

Some valleys may see light freezing rain while snow levels stay mostly above valley floors.

Moisture moves out for the end of the week, and we stay dry through the weekend.

Next week we look at a more active system approaching our area.

We will keep our eyes on Tuesday night and Wednesday night’s forecast before our next system arrives early next week.