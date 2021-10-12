Another chilly night in store for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Another cold night is in store for Western Montana as another hard freeze is in store!

We stay cloud-free overnight, or mostly cloud-free, and temperatures plummet to the teens and 20s once again Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Clouds start moving in by midmorning Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west.

The cold front moves west to east across our area through Wednesday morning and afternoon, and colder weather and moisture accompany.

Rain and snow showers mix into valleys, but impacts will once again be felt on passes.

Light accumulation (1-3”) is possible on Lookout and Lolo passes Wednesday into Thursday.

Add some extra time if you drive on these passes the next few days.

Thursday, clouds move out and temperatures start to warm.

Highs for the end of the week return to the 50s after only topping out in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure builds in for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday temperatures return to the low to mid 60s.