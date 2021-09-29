Another cold night in store for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Another chilly night is in store for Western Montana.

Clear skies mean temperatures take another drop tonight, and lows will be in the low to mid 30s in lower elevations.

Mountains will be in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Expect to wear a few more layers early Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon highs reach into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Highs Friday take a slight drop to the mid 60s as a system brings in isolated showers to the forecast.

These showers will only be spotty through the afternoon, so you may just have to dodge a shower here and there with outdoor plans.

High pressure builds back in for the weekend.

Highs return to the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week we stay dry and highs will likely top out close to 80-degrees Monday and Tuesday!

