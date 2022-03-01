Another icy drive Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — After an overcast afternoon, rain returns Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

As this moisture falls during the coolest part of the day, expect another round of icy roads Wednesday morning.

Temperatures warm into the 40s again on Wednesday afternoon as rain moves out.

Another round of rain returns Thursday night into Friday, but cooler air also moves in.

Some wintry mix is possible in valleys while snow will fall and accumulate in upper elevations.

The next few days will hold difficult driving conditions early in the mornings and late at night.

Moisture moves out this weekend.

We keep the clouds Saturday afternoon as highs drop to the mid to low 30s.

Warmer weather rebounds early next week.