Another round of colder air and snow in store Thursday night

MISSOULA — Snow showers will keep pushing through and accumulating at all elevations Thursday night and Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for all Western Montana until 11 AM Friday morning.

While significant snowfall amounts are not expected, we will be driving on very slick roadways through Friday afternoon.

Bands of snow showers will drop snow quickly, so expected reduced visibility and rapidly changing road conditions under these bands.

Temperatures drop quickly overnight as a cold front brings in another round of colder air to Western Montana.

Lows drop to the single digits and teens for most of our cities.

Friday will be mostly dry with highs topping out in the mid to low 20s and upper teens.

Another round of light snow is expected to return Saturday and Sunday.

These light on and off snow showers will be in the forecast leading up to Christmas Eve, too.