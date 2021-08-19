Another round of rain sets up for Western Montana

MISSOULA — Highs stay cooler, but changes move back into our forecast as Western Montana sets up for another round of moisture!

A few isolated showers are possible across West-Central and Northwest Montana on Friday.

A few thunderstorms will be possible, but storms and showers look to remain spotty through the afternoon and evening.

This means you may have to dodge some quick moving cells, but you shouldn’t have to stay inside or under cover for too long.

Saturday is when our outdoor plans may need to be moved indoors.

Highs drop from the 70s Friday to the 60s Saturday.

Widespread rain returns to our side of the state throughout the afternoon and evening.

Showers will let up Sunday as drier air moves in.

Highs next week still remain in the 70s and low 80s (below average for this time of year) as dry air settles back in.

