Another round of rain, snow, and wintry mix in store Thursday through Friday

MISSOULA — Rainy weather takes a break Wednesday as drier air moves in.

It will still be a little breezy Wednesday afternoon, but we stay mostly sunny and cooler otherwise.

Highs this week stay in the low to mid 50s.

Another disturbance moves through Thursday into Friday.

This time showers start in southwest Montana Thursday afternoon before moving into west-central and northwest Montana late Thursday night.

Expect rain showers Friday with a few isolated areas of wintry mix early Friday morning in West-Central and Southwest Montana.

We have a few spotty shower chances this weekend but nothing is a washout.

Temperatures for the weekend warm closer to average as we hit the upper 50s.