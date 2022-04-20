Another round of widespread rain and snow Thursday

MISSOULA — After sunny skies and slightly warmer weather Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday bring snow and rain to the forecast.

Much like Wednesday morning, a short burst of snow showers during the early morning hours of Thursday in valleys is possible.

After melting off through the afternoon, valleys will see rain and passes will see snow accumulation throughout the afternoon.

Thursday night, showers move out and we have isolated or spotty showers in the forecast through the weekend.

After Thursday’s showers through, we will not have any washouts for afternoon plans, but be prepared to duck under cover for a few minutes or so as spotty showers pass.

Early next week, highs return to the 60s with sunshine in the forecast Monday.