Another warm up on the way after a cold Tuesday

MISSOULA — Cooler air filled in across Western Montana Tuesday, but highs this week will keep rising.

Moisture chances stay out of our forecast until late-week, so expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs increasing throughout the week.

Highs Wednesday climb into the 60s, and they continue rising into the 70s Thursday.

Friday our next chances of isolated showers return.

These will be spotty throughout the morning and afternoon.

Friday plans don’t look to be washed out, but you will have to dodge some spotty showers every now and then.

High pressure builds in for the weekend, and highs return to the low to mid 70s.

Early next week highs stay nice and warm as they reach into the upper 70s and low 80s again!

