Another winter storm on the way for parts of Western Montana this weekend

MISSOULA — Another winter storm is on the way, especially for northwest Montana!

Rounds of snow are in store for the weekend and early next week.

Heavy mountain snow is likely.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Storm Watches are in effect through early next week.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Watches in effect this weekend

Temperatures will warm throughout the week in valleys, so wintry mix will be expected in afternoons as snow falls in the early morning and late night hours.

Keep in mind snow stays in our forecast through early next week before isolated showers return for the end of the week.

Travel will be difficult this weekend, especially in passes and upper elevations.

Take it slow as visibility will be reduced on top of very slick roads.