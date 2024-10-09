Auroras possible again Thursday night

MISSOULA — After an impressive Aurora display Monday night, we could be treated to yet another showing Thursday night.

The Space Weather Prediction Center issued a G4 Geomagnetic Storm Watch with a KP value of 8 possible. For reference, the storm Monday produced a KP Value of 7.

The Geomagnetic Storm that produced Auroras as far south as Alabama in May had a G4 rating before being upgraded to a G5. If things hold together, this storm could be just as strong as the one in May.

We'll continue to update as more details come together tomorrow.