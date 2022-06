MISSOULA — A Flood Warning is still in effect for Flathead River and a Flood Advisory is in effect for the Swan River until further notice.

These are two places you will not want to jump in to cool off from this weekend’s heat!

Please avoid swimming in high and fast rivers.

They are dangerous.

Highs this weekend hit the 70s and 80s.

Early next week we can expect 90s in the forecast!

Keep the water bottles close as sunshine remains in our forecast for most of next week, too!