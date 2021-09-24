Beautiful first weekend of Fall in Western Montana

MISSOULA — A beautiful first weekend of Fall is setting up across Western Montana.

This is good news for players and parents alike heading out to our various fall sports games across Western Montana!

Highs this weekend will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with plenty of blue sky above.

This may be a great weekend to get one last boat ride in for the season!

Highs Monday will top out in the upper 70s, too, but we do have some changes moving in Monday night.

Isolated, spotty showers return late Monday night and stick around on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will take a drop into the 50s for daytime highs in valleys, which means overnight temperatures in mountains will be cold enough for rain and snow to fall.

Expect to pack the extra waterproof warm gear if you are heading up into the mountains early next week.

