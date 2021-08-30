Watch
Beautiful week in store for Western Montana

Wind and cooler air move in Tuesday
A beautiful week of 70s in Western Montana
Posted at 3:29 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 17:29:10-04

MISSOULA — Sunshine is set to fill Western Montana skies over the next week.

Highs Monday will be the warmest of the week as most of us top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday’s forecast brings a dry cold front through our area.

This means we will not see any moisture, but we will feel the wind pick up and cooler air set in.

Wind gusts will be around 20 MPH in most valleys Tuesday afternoon.

Highs drop to the mid to low 70s for the rest of the work week.

As we head closer to fall, temperatures will surely reflect it!

Have a beautiful week!

